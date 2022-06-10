National Cathedral supervisor has been paid $6m although a block hasn't been laid – Simons alleges

Aerial view of Ghana's National Cathedral

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has alleged that the supervising architect for the National Cathedral has been paid $ 6 million even though no substantive work has been done on the project.



In a tweet shared on June 9, 2022, Simons indicated that paying $ 6 million to a supervising architect for a project at this level of construction is unconscionable and is never done anywhere in the world.



"Aerial view of Ghana's National Cathedral. Please, where in the world, much less in the developing world, can a supervising architect take $6 million for a project that is at this stage of construction? A project beset with project management challenges?" portions of the tweet the IMANI vice president shared read.



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has alleged that the government has so far spent GH¢ 200 million on the National Cathedral project.

"On October 29, 2020, Ken Ofori-Atta, on the request of Prez Akufo-Addo's Chief of Staff, authorized the release of a gargantuan GH¢142.7million for National Cathedral "planned activities". GH¢200 million of unconstitutional releases so far," a tweet Ablakwa shared read.



