8
Menu
News

National Cathedral supervisor has been paid $6m although a block hasn't been laid – Simons alleges

National Cathedral View Aerial view of Ghana's National Cathedral

Fri, 10 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Where in the world will a supervisor be paid $6m for a project at this stage? – Simons

National Cathedral project is 'beset with project management challenges' – Simons

Govt has so far spent GH¢ 200m on National Cathedral – Ablakwa alleges

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has alleged that the supervising architect for the National Cathedral has been paid $ 6 million even though no substantive work has been done on the project.

In a tweet shared on June 9, 2022, Simons indicated that paying $ 6 million to a supervising architect for a project at this level of construction is unconscionable and is never done anywhere in the world.

"Aerial view of Ghana's National Cathedral. Please, where in the world, much less in the developing world, can a supervising architect take $6 million for a project that is at this stage of construction? A project beset with project management challenges?" portions of the tweet the IMANI vice president shared read.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has alleged that the government has so far spent GH¢ 200 million on the National Cathedral project.

"On October 29, 2020, Ken Ofori-Atta, on the request of Prez Akufo-Addo's Chief of Staff, authorized the release of a gargantuan GH¢142.7million for National Cathedral "planned activities". GH¢200 million of unconstitutional releases so far," a tweet Ablakwa shared read.

View Bright Simons’ tweet below:



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo gov't promoting LGBTQ+ 'nonsense' - Tamale MP alleges
Akufo-Addo never took ex-gratia as minister, MP – Captain Smart
Ken Agyapong discontinues his defamation case against Kevin Taylor
Adom-Otchere claps back at Togbe Afede
Sam George ‘teases’ as pro-LGBTQ+ billboard is pulled down
Adom-Otchere lives by his stomach – Togbe Afede jabs
Why Togbe Afede gave Adom-Otchere his BMW 7 series for his wedding
Dancehall giant Sonni Balli is dead
E-Levy and 'failed' John Mahama are our weapons for election 2024 - Nana Akomea
Businessman claims ownership of Medikal’s mansion; drags him, others to court
Related Articles: