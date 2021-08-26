National Cathedral to have ‘biblical restaurant’ - Board of Trustees Secretary

The National Cathedral is expected to be completed in March 2024

• The National Cathedral will have some iconic features

• The edifice is expected to come with a 'biblical restaurant' among other facilitates



• The project is expected to be completed in March 2024



The secretary to the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral, Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng, has revealed the edifice will have a ‘biblical restaurant’ as part of its iconic features.



Already, the construction of the Cathedral is estimated to generate US$83 million in economic tourism revenue within the first three to five years of completion.



As part of this, Rev. Kusi Boateng said a 'biblical restaurant' will be featured in the cathedral to serve a variety of foods known from the Holy Book of God, the Bible.



He adds that the Cathedral when completed will be adorned with a state-of-the-art Bible Museum which will make it the second-largest in the world.

“The structure will have other iconic features like the state-of-the-art Bible Museum, which will be second largest in the world, a biblical garden with every fruit in the bible grown there, we have a biblical to serve all foods heard from the bible,” Rev. Kusi Boateng said.



Despite varied opinions over the construction of the National Cathedral, the Akufo-Addo government has intentioned to move ahead with plans to complete the edifice with the premise of generating revenue and international tourism traffic.



In 2019, finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta earmarked the overall cost of the National Cathedral project at US$100 million but that cost has had to shot up to US$200 million due to some extensions made and added to the existing plan of the project which has increased the initial budget.



Already government has made a passionate appeal on citizens to donate 100-cedis-a-month in a bid to mobilise support for the cause.



The building of the Cathedral which is expected to be completed by March 2024 is in fulfillment of a pledge made by President Akufo-Addo in 2016. It is expected to feature banquet halls, bible museums and other mutli-purpose facilities.