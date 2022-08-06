National Cathedral trustees are not thieves, criminals - Prof. Frimpong-Manso to critics

Re. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso, the immediate past head of the Assemblies of God Church

Reverend Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso, the immediate past General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, has tasked all Christians to rededicate their support for the Ghana National Cathedral project.

In defending the project, he said it was within the means of the over 70% of Christians in the country to rise up and contribute towards the successful completion of the project.



Prof. Frimpong-Manso also expressed worry over recent events that have tainted the project, in what he described as political actors seeking to divide the front of the faithful.



While speaking in Cape Coast this week at the 30th Biennial General Council meeting of Assemblies of God Church, he stressed that the Board of Trustees who have been in the line of fire for the last few months were men of integrity.



Adding that they remained committed to ensuring that the project is successfully completed despite the challenges that it is currently faced with.



The clergyman emphasized that all that was needed to get the project across the finish line was a united front of the faithful supporting the vision of a historic edifice.



“It is doable. Let’s prove the sceptics wrong,” he is quoted to have said.

He restated his support for the Board of Trustees and urged Christians to support them to achieve the goal of completing the project.



Current status of the National Cathedral project



The project has recently been mired in a raft of controversies among others alleged corruption relating to payments made to the architect and issues of Parliamentary breaches and corporate governance issues.



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who has been at the forefront of the exposé insists that the government has committed public funds in excess of 200 million cedis to the project.



Meanwhile, construction works on the Cathedral site have stalled due to the unavailability of funds.



SARA/PEN