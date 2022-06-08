National Cathedral will be used to celebrate gay marriages – Mensah Thompson alleges

ASEPA boss, Mensah Thompson

Executive Director of Civil Society group, Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability, ASEPA, Mensah Thompson, is alleging that President Akufo-Addo received financial support from the LGBTQ+ community ahead of the 2016 election.



According to him, the president received the support with a promise that he would legalize homosexuality when he becomes president.



He added that the National Cathedral will also be used as a place of worship for the LGBTQ+ community as well as to celebrate same-sex marriages.



In a post on his social media page, Mensah Thompson indicated that another part of the bargain was to have a rife conversation about homosexual activities in Ghana.

“The fact of the matter is that this Cathedral is the product of a deal President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made with the LGBTQ community to build them a place of worship and for the celebration of gay marriages in exchange for campaign financing ahead of 2016. Part of the conditions of this deal was that Nana Addo as President would legalize homosexuality in Ghana when he becomes President and the LGBTQ community would fund the Cathedral.



“So you realized the deliberate inciting of the LGBTQ conversation and even to extent of inculcating it in the curricula for school children, this was all part of the deal,” he wrote on his Facebook page.



Mensah Thompson mentioned that the deal has been largely unsuccessful due to the large opposition to it and an anti-gay bill to outrightly ban their activities.



He disclosed that the LGBTQ+ community sensing they're losing has withdrawn funding for the Cathedral project.



The ASEPA boss stressed that it was the reason President Akufo-Addo and his appointees were beginning to use state funds to finance the project.



“This is the beginning of the disappointment of the LGBTQ Community and that’s why they have stalled funding for the National Cathedral because the President has not been able to fulfil his part of the bargain.

“Now realizing that costs, has been incurred, National assets including expensive accommodation for judges has been pulled down to make way for this project and not completing it could immediately pass as a case of causing financial loss to the State, the President through his finance minister secretly starts using State funds to finance the project ostensibly to fulfil any non-existent promise but to save themselves from going to jail for causing financial loss to the State,” he added.



The building of the national cathedral has once again dominated headlines after it emerged that the government has released an amount of GH₵25 million for it.



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been raising concerns over it amidst the non-payment of allowances due to national service personnel and NABCo trainees.



It will be recalled that President Akufo-Addo in March 2017, proposed the construction of a National Cathedral which he said is in fulfilment of a promise he made to God before winning the 2016 general elections.



Read The Full Post of Mensah Thompson below:



Communication, communication, communication…how the NPP has been to trick NDC communicators to be referencing a so called promise Nana Addo made to God to build him a church if he wins the 2020 elections instead of the real reason behind the building of the Cathedral is an art that would make for an interesting communication research.

You see the NDC keeps missing the point in these type of communications and fall for baits such as the one noted Supra which only but makes Nana Addo looks good even though he is recklessly wasting the meager resources of the State in a needless cathedral.



The fact of the matter is that this Cathedral is the product of a deal President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made with the LGBTQ community to build them a place of worship and for the celebration of gay marriages in exchange for campaign financing ahead of 2016.



Part of the conditions of this deal was that Nana Addo as President would legalize homosexuality in Ghana when he becomes President and the LGBTQ community would fund the Cathedral.



So you realized the deliberate inciting of the LGBTQ conversation and even to extent of inculcating it in the curricula for school children, this was all part of the deal.



Now Nana Addo is 5 years in office and due to the widespread condemnation and public opinion against LGBTQ has been largely unsuccessful to legalize it to the extent that now there’s a bill in Parliament to outrightly make LGBTQ and all its associations a criminal offense in Ghana.



This is the beginning of the disappointment of the LGBTQ Community and that’s why they have stalled funding for the National Cathedral because the President has not been able to fulfill his part of the bargain.

Now realizing that costs, has been incurred, National assets including expensive accommodation for judges has been pulled down to make way for this project and not completing it could immediately pass as case of causing financial loss to the State, the President through his finance minister secretly starts using State funds to finance the project ostensibly to fulfill any non-existent promise but to save themselves from going to jail for causing financial loss to the State.



This is the true story of the Cathedral and the NDC communicators must just get it right!!