National Cathedral will become Ghana’s biggest financial loss – Sulemana Braimah

Executive Director for the Media Foundation for West Africa(MFWA) Sulemana Braimah insists that the National Cathedral may end up as the biggest financial loss to Ghana.

He envisages the project will likely be a white elephant at the end.



His worry is not even about the investment made into building the said Cathedral but rather, the plush state houses and facilities destroyed to pave way for the Cathedral to be put up.



“The National Cathedral Project may end up as the biggest act of Financial Loss to the State in the history of Ghana. It’s likely going to be a white elephant. It will not be just the millions squandered. It will also be about the plush state houses and facilities destroyed.”



The National Cathedral has generated controversies, especially after a leaked letter from the Finance Ministry indicated that government had given out GHC 25 million as seed capital for the building.



The confusion emanates from the fact that government had earlier communicated that the building was going to be built from donations from private individuals.

The Cathedral is said to be a personal promise President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made to God.



