National Cathedral will prevent terrorist attacks - Eagle Prophet

General Overseer of God’s Crown Chapel, Rev. Reindolph Oduro Gyebi

The General Overseer of God's Crown Chapel, Rev. Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, better known as Eagle Prophet, has prophesied that the National Cathedral would prevent terrorists from attacking Ghana.

Ever since the Finance Minister, Ken Ofor-Atta, made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to help the government with the building of the proposed National Cathedral by donating GHC100 a month during his mid-Year Budget Review reading at the Parliament House on Thursday, July 29, 2021, his statement has received mixed reactions from the general public.



While some agree with the government on this initiative, others also think otherwise.



Expressing his views on the government's initiative in an interview on the political talk show,' HardBall' on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM, the Eagle Prophet said, one of the major benefits of building the National Cathedral is to prevent terrorists from attacking the country.

"You see, Kwabena Owusu Agyemang, the building of the National Cathedral will bring blessings to the country, it would boost our tourism because it would serve as a tourist attraction and most importantly it would prevent terrorists from attacking the country", Eagle Prophet told the host of the show, Kwabena Owusu Agyemang.



The Eagle Prophet, who is known for his doom prophecies, cautioned that the building of the National Cathedral was a command from God to the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; hence anyone who would speak against it would die miserably or be put to shame by God.