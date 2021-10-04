National Cathedral will see light of day - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo inspected a prototype of the proposed National Cathedral

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the National Cathedral project will definitely see the light of the day.

The building of the Cathedral is in fulfillment of a pledge the president made to God before winning the 2016 elections.



As part of efforts to redeem the promise, the government has demolished the houses of judges located on the proposed site for the construction of the National Cathedral at Ridge in Accra.



The 5,000-seater auditorium Cathedral project would also bequeath to the country a gracious national park for all Ghanaians, bring new skills, technology and jobs to the country, and would act as a beacon to national, regional, and international tourists.



The Cathedral is expected to be officially open on March 6, 2024, and it is the hope of the president that it would be materialized.



“With the efforts being put in by the chairman of the committee on the project, Dr. Apostle Kwadwo Opoku Onyinah, I know it will definitely be materialized”, he emphasized.



The President was speaking when he joined worshippers at the James McKeown Temple of the Church of Pentecost at Asokwa, in Kumasi, on Sunday.

He commended Dr. Apostle Onyinah, the immediate past Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, for the untiring efforts “to ensure the project becomes a reality”.



It was part of day-three activities of the four-day working tour of some ongoing projects undertaken by his government.



He used the occasion to thank Ghanaians for retaining his government for the second term and gave the assurance of working hard to ensure the best for all Ghanaians.



As part of the tour, the President inspected the 250-capacity regional hospital at Sewua, Lake Road extension project, Dompoase junction to Aputuogya road, among others.



The hospital project is expected to be completed in November this year, according to the resident engineer, Farouk Amer.