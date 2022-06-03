National Cathedral will wash away our monetary and spiritual debts - Franklin Cudjoe

Akufo-Addo with IMANI president Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has stated that the National Cathedral project absolves Ghanaians of two categories of debts - the spiritual and financial.



In a post on his official social media pages, he stated that the project had been conceived on behalf of the nation by the president even though the people did not ask for it.



"This Cathedral will wash away our debts - monetary and spiritual debts. The only problem is that we the people didn't ask for it. Our President alone dreamt about it on our behalf."



His comment comes on the back of disclosure by Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on Thursday, June 2, 2022; that some releases had been made in lieu of the project.

Ablakwa published a letter alleging that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through his Finance Minister had authorized the release of GH¢25 million for the construction of the National Cathedral.



According to him, the release projected insensitivity on the part of a government that had failed to honour monthly payment of stipends to a category of workers amid the current economic challenges the country is facing.



Attached to his post was a document dated March 31, 2022, signed by the Minister for Finance Ken Ofori-Atta with the title “Seed Money for the construction of the National Cathedral.



“Authority is hereby granted you to release the sum of 25,000,000.00 (Twenty-Five Million Ghana Cedis) as additional seed money to the National Cathedral Secretariat for the construction of the National Cathedral for part payment of outstanding claims from RIBADE Limited,” portions of the document Ablakwa shared read.



Ablakwa has also posed seven questions to the government on the lack of due process and procedural lapses in terms of Parliamentary approval and procurement breaches in respect of the payment.



