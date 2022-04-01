National Chief Imam declares April 3 as start date for Ramadan 2022

National Chief Imam Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu

Start date for Ramadan 2022 announced

Muslims to complete the month of Shaban on April 2



Ramadan kicks off on Sunday, April 3



The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu has formally declared April 3, 2022, as the start date for this year’s Ramadan fast.



In a statement broadcast live on an online TV platform, Sharubutu TV, the Imam addressed the Muslim faithful by stating a number of Islamic texts on the relationship between a new moon and starting or ending of Ramadan.



The English translation of the Imam’s message as transmitted through his spokesman stressed that there had been no news from across the country on the sighting of a new moon.

Spokesman Sheikh Arimiyao Shaibu said: “As at 9 o’clock as I speak to you, having waited for information to trickle from all the 16 regions of our country, no information with respect to the sighting of the moon has been received.



“On these grounds, the Chief Imam now using his position as the Grand Mufti and indeed in accordance with our jurisprudence … then he now recommends all Muslims in this country to complete the month of Shaban to 30 days and begin the Ramadan automatically on Sunday.



“What it means is that Sunday, the 3rd of April then becomes the first day of Ramadan for the year 2022,” he added.



Per the Islamic calendar, the new month kicks in with the sighting of a new moon and every month is either 29 or 30 days maximum.



Today (April 1) is the 29th Shaban (name of the month preceding Ramadan), with the non-sighting of the moon, Muslims will observe April 2 as the final day of Shaban and start the blessed month of Ramadan on Sunday, April 3.

Some countries across the world including Nigeria are starting Ramadan on April 2 after the sighting of the moon locally.



Relevant portion starts from 04 minutes to 06 minutes, 40 seconds mark



