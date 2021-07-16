National Chief Imam loses son

National Chief Imam Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu

National Chief Imam Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu’s son, Abubakar Sharubutu, has passed on.

According to reports, Abubakar died on Monday, July 12, and the cause of death has not been made public.



Until his demise, he was the driver for the Chief Imam.



On Wednesday, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, paid a courtesy call on the Chief Imam to commiserate with him and the family at his Fadama residence.



He led prayers for the departed soul and expressed gratitude to Dr Bawumia for visiting.

Meanwhile, the third-day adua (funeral prayers) was observed at New Fadama on Thursday, July 15.



Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu is a Ghanaian Islamic cleric who currently serves as the Chief Imam of Ghana , as well as a member of the National Peace Council. He was first appointed as the Deputy Regional Chief Imam in 1974 after a lengthy discussions among tribal chiefs, academics, Islamic scholars, and religious personalities.



During this period he deputized his cousin, Sheikh Imam Muhammed Mukhtar Abbas, who succeeded his father. He is also founder of the Dr. Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu Education Trust Fund (The SONSETFund) and the Islamic Peace and Security Council of Ghana (IPASEC). By Afia Owusu/Myxyzonline.com|Ghana