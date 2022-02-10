National Council of Zongo Chiefs lauds ZoDF CEO for development projects

The CEO of ZoDF with a member of the National Council of Zongo chiefs

Source: Ayuba Ahmed, Contributor

The National Council of Zongo Chiefs has commended the Chief Executive Officer of the Zongo Development Fund (ZoDF), Obrempong Dr. Arafat Sulemana Abdulai, for spearheading development projects in Zongo communities in the country.

The Council noted that since his assumption of office, Obrempong Dr. Abdulai has worked tirelessly in ensuring that the impact of the projects executed by ZoDF were felt in “every corner of Ghana."



The Council therefore expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the establishment of the Zongo Development Fund.



It also lauded Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia for his continuous support to Zongo communities, and conveyed “appreciation and recognition” of the valiant performance of Obrempong Dr. Abdulai as Chief Executive Officer.



The eminent Chiefs made this declaration through their National Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Imoru Baba Issah, at a meeting with the Chief Executive and management of ZoDF, at the ZoDF secretariat in Accra last Wednesday.



Speaking on behalf of the venerable chiefs representing various ethnic groups in Zongo Communities, Alhaji Baba Issah stated that as key partners in the development of Zongo communities, the Council “supports, appreciates and acknowledges” the historic transformation of Zongo communities through the interventions of the ZoDF.



He said the education of the youth in Zongo communities, the enhancement of skills training, peace building and access to gainful employment remained key priorities of Chiefs in Zongo Communities.

In that connection, the National Council presented a proposal for support from the Fund for the construction of a senior high school (SHS) and a nursing training college on land secured by the Council at Ashifla in the Greater Accra Region. The Council presented documents pertaining to the land and architectural drawings for the school and the nursing college to the CEO.



Alhaji Baba Issah stated further that the objective of bringing “Peace, Unity and Development” by Chiefs cannot be attained without the support and collaboration of the Fund.



The CEO of ZoDF thanked the Council for its pre-eminent role in Zongo communities and acknowledged that Chiefs “form the fulcrum of the Zongo Development Agenda."



He said it is recognition of the indispensable role of Chiefs in Zongo communities that the Act establishing the Fund enshrined the representation of Chiefs on the governing board of the ZoDF.



He assured the Chiefs of the support, cooperation and collaboration of the Fund in key areas such as education, peace-building, health and skills training.



Conflict resolution, conflict management and conflict prevention are additional areas of collaboration the Fund would pursue in collaboration with the Council, he added.

Obrempong Dr. Abdulai stated that the Fund was in the process of commencing the construction of three model senior high schools this year (2022), and indicated that “serious consideration” would be accorded the request from the Council. He commended the Council for the “laudable initiative."



Obrempong Dr. Abdulai noted that the development of Zongo communities demands the “collective effort” of all stakeholders. He conveyed the readiness of the Fund to improve the capacity of Chiefs, Magajiyas (women leaders) and youth leaders in Zongo communities and to also support programmes targeted at “bridging the gap” between Chiefs and the youth in Zongo communities.



Obrempong Dr. Abdulai also lauded the Chiefs for the “swift manner” in which they acted to restore calm during the recent disturbances at Nima and Mamobi.



The National Council of Zongo Chiefs is the umbrella organization of Chiefs from Zongo communities throughout the 16 regions of Ghana.