National Energy Transition Committee takes it's stakeholder relations to Judicial Service

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh with the Chief Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah, and the Judicial Service

Minister in Charge of Energy Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has met with Lordship the Chief Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah, and the Judicial Service over the National Energy Transition plan.

This is part of the stakeholder relations by the Energy Ministry as Ghana works at developing a plan for Energy Transition.



At the meeting, the Energy Minister told Their Lordships of the need for a national energy transition plan in the wake of the global advocacy for the same.



He said Ghana’s International commitments make it important for the country to plan effectively so that it is not left with stranded assets.



The Minister added that “our country needs to strategically plan to overcome the challenges imposed by the energy transition agenda and to move with the rest of the world towards cleaner energy.”



The National Energy Transition Plan is the major component of a Climate Action Plan (CAP). They both seek to reduce energy usage through energy efficiency measures because that is the most cost-effective way of reducing carbon emissions.

The Ministry of Energy has been engaging stakeholders in order to solicit information for the development of the plan.



Read The Energy Minister’s Statement On The Meeting Below



The National Energy Transition Committee met His Lordship the Chief Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah, and the Judicial Service at the Judicial Service Auditorium.



This engagement was the first of the two planned engagements with the Judicial Service.



I am encouraged by the views expressed by His Lordship the Chief Justice and other contributors and hopeful that very soon we will have a document that will set out clearly the blueprint for a just and fair transition.



I look forward to the second phase of our engagement with the judiciary in Kumasi next week.