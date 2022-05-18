National Flood Control Programme: 46 projects at various stages of completion in GAR

Abdulai Abanga, Deputy Minister of Works and Housing

Forty-six different drainage projects are at various stages of completion in the Greater Accra Region to address the challenge of perennial flooding.

The projects are sited at flooding hotspots including Kaneshie First Light, Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange, Weija Gicel, Santa Maria, Madina, Haatso, Tema, Weija Old Barrier, Teshie, Kasoa and other suburbs in the region.



According to the Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, Abdulai Abanga, work on the projects was projected to be completed by May next year.



Inspecting the progress of work on some of the projects yesterday, he said, the projects formed part of the National Flood Control Programme initiated in 2020 to deal with flooding in the region.



The programme, being undertaken nationwide at a cost of GH¢250 million involved the construction of drains and desilting and excavation works, he noted.



He explained that the drains were critical in the government’s plan to address perennial flooding in various communities in Accra, impacting negatively on lives and property.

“We are happy with the progress of work. We are aware that there was heavy flooding, especially at Kaneshie and its environs last week when it rained.



After the drain works are completed, we are confident that that kind of flooding will not occur again,” Mr Abanga stated.



He indicated that the drain design included a sand trap to block sand from filling up the drain.



He, however, expressed concern about the indiscriminate disposal of solid waste in drains and called on Ghanaians to eschew such practice.



“If the drains are constructed and our attitude towards waste disposal in gutters remains the same, we will not have made any progress.

“Attitudinal change is necessary here to help deal with the flood situation. We should not dump waste materials in the drain,” the Deputy Minister stated.



Hubert Osei-Wusuansa, Acting Director of the Hydrological Services Department, said 21 projects across the country amounting to GH¢50 million were in line to be re-awarded due to the failure of contractors to commence work on the site.



Richard Amekoh, Head of Drainage, Hydrological Services Department said about 700 metres of underground drainage was to be constructed at the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange to link with the drainage constructed under the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated project (GARID) to allow free flow of water.



He said the Department had also redesigned the Kokompe to Kaneshie drainage system in line with the GARID project to address high levels of flooding in those areas.