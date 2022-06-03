National House of Chiefs provides inputs to National Energy Transition Plan

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh showing courtesy to Okyehene

The National House of Chiefs has provided its inputs to Ghana’s National Energy Transition Plan in the ongoing stakeholder engagement.

They made their input when the revered Chiefs met with the National Energy Transition Committee led by the sector Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.



On his part, the sector Minister indicated that the global advocacy for energy transition has huge implications for Ghana and therefore we need to strategically plan to overcome the challenges imposed by the agenda and to move with the rest of the world toward cleaner energy.



He made it clear, however, that Ghana will do this at her own pace cognizant of the fact that Ghana is not as resourced as the developed countries.



Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh expressed confidence in the inputs by the Chiefs saying “I am confident that the valuable inputs from our distinguished Chiefs and other stakeholders will go a long way to enrich the work of the Committee to produce the best plan which will be in the interest of our country.”



The National Energy Transition Plan is the major component of a Climate Action Plan (CAP). They both seek to reduce energy usage through energy efficiency measures because that is the most cost-effective way of reducing carbon emissions.

