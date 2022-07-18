0
National Media Commission urges state media to share ideas and create synergies

Yaw Boadu Ayeboafoh Chairman of the National Media Commission, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafo

Mon, 18 Jul 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Chairman of the National Media Commission, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafo has asked the four state owned-media houses to share ideas and create synergies for growth.

Mr. Boadu-Ayeboafo urged the boards and management of Graphic Communications Group Limited, New Times Corporation, Ghana News Agency, and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation to limit their relationship and dialogue with the government in order not to render themselves vulnerable to interference.

He said this at the opening of a two-day orientation for members of the boards of the four state-owned media organisations Saturday, July 16.

It was meant to empower the boards to sharpen their skills to craft their visions and improve their strategies to change the fortunes of their respective organisations.

