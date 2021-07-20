National Mosque in Ghana shows unity in diversity – Sekondi MP

Member of Parliament for Sekondi Andrew Egyapa Mercer

Member of Parliament for Sekondi Andrew Egyapa Mercer has observed that the construction of a National Mosque in a Christian-dominated country by the Nana Addo-led government is a laudable demonstration that there is unity in diversity.

“Clearly what binds us is greater than what divides us and so we should not let the minor and insignificant difference weigh the many positives that we enjoy as a people,” he said.



He is confident that the National Mosque will serve as a significant reference point for Christians and Muslims that irrespective of their faith, there is no difference.



“The commissioning of the National Mosque by the President, his Vice, the National Chief Imam together with leaders of other religious faiths with one accord is ample evidence and demonstration that Ghana occupies a unique place on the face of this earth. Clearly, this uniqueness is one that we all should be proud of and guard jealously.”



Hundreds of Muslims in Sekondi and its environs converged at the refurbished Sekondi Methodist Park to mark the Eid prayers.



Western Region Chief Imam Dr. Sheikh Ostaz Ali Hassan Ali led the prayers.

Speaking through an interpreter, the regional Chief Imam entreated the gathering to continue to live in harmony with one another.



He indicated that all the prayers will be meaningless if they do not allow the teachings of Islam to reflect in their daily activities.



Member of Parliament Andrew Egyapa Mercer, who joined the prayers together with the regional minister, Kwabena Okyere-Darko Mensah, and the Sekondi-Takoradi Mayor, Abdul Issah Mumin, said the peace the country is enjoying should not be taken for granted.



According to him, as government thrives to unite the country, it behoves on every Ghanaian to also play his or her part.



“The selection of a Muslim Vice President in itself should tell you that we are a diverse and multi-faith country. And that we strongly believe in this unique diversity. That we do not discriminate as the Constitution enjoins us to do against people of different faith. We are people with common destiny therefore different faiths notwithstanding we can live together, have lived together for many years and therefore I do not see any reason why we should not continue to live with one another in peace and in harmony.”

Sekondi-Takoradi Mayor Abdul Issah Mumin, on his part, encouraged the citizenry to observe protocols on COVID-19.







“Now, we are seeing an upsurge in COVID-19 cases across the country. It is important that we take responsibility for our health and safety because the virus is still with us. Always remember that your negligence could have dire consequences on your loved one.”



He said: “The best vaccine is for you to adhere strictly to all laid down protocols set forth by the health professionals.”



