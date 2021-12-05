National Peace Council is a waste and irrelevant – Stan Dogbe

Stan Dogbe, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama

NPC calls for peace in Parliament

Stan Dogbe says council has become useless



Stan Dogbe wants council scrapped



Stan Dogbe, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has suggested the scrapping of the National Peace Council, describing it as a waste.



Stan Dogbe, in a Facebook post, stated that the leadership of the council have rendered it irrelevant to the country.



“This entity called the National Peace Council is quite frankly one of the agencies of state that we do not need as a country.

“It is a waste, and overtime it is the leaders of the Council that have through their actions and weak leadership worsened its irrelevance to our democracy, our country and its growth.”



Stan Dogbe comment was in relation to a statement by National Peace Council over the disturbance in Parliament on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.



The council in a statement appealed to the MPs to jaw-jaw and resolve the issues around the budget.



“In both meetings, the Council expressed concern about the disturbing happenings in Parliament and called for calm. The Council further urged the leaders to resort to dialogue and consensus building in resolving the impasse.



“Both the Majority and the Minority Leaders, Honorable Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Honorable Haruna Iddrisu in their responses, informed the Council, that both sides have made concessions and a committee of 20 members drawn from both sides have been set up to dialogue and possibly find a solution to the impasse as soon as practicable,” a statement copied to GhanaWeb read in part.

A melee ensued on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, after the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbe whisked away the seat of the Speaker of Parliament and the mace.



Both sides of the house were seen in heated exchanges that resulted in a long break.



