National Security: Don't treat Kan-Dapaah's reports as a hoax - Kamal-Deen to Ghanaians

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Former National Nasara Coordinator of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kamal-Deen Abdullai, has urged Ghanaians to be highly observant to notice suspicious people and activities in order to avert terrorism in the country.

He asked the citizenry to utilize the government's "See Something, Say Something" campaign and inform the security authorities about any untoward thing happening anywhere.

"The entire citizenry, let us all be on alert. When you see something untoward, mention it," he said.

He also called on the citizens not to treat the security reports and warnings put out by the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, as a hoax but take every security concern seriously.

"It appears our politics has reached a certain level where every single thing that comes into this country must be politicized. I mean it's getting serious. In fact, let's take national security matters seriously . . . we shouldn't be quick to condemn the national security. Let us volunteer information, then help all of us to live in peace," he advised.

Kamal-Deen Abdullai made these submissions during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme Monday morning.

