National Security Ministry withdraws personnel from Tema Harbour

Albert Kan Dapaah Ibn Nat Security Albert Kan Dapaah, Minister of National Security

Sat, 14 May 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

A statement from the National Security Ministry said the withdrawal further forms part of efforts to enhance ongoing operations towards addressing the threat of terrorism and violent extremism in view of the surge in activities of terrorist and violent extremist groups in neighbouring countries.

The statement added that although the personnel have been withdrawn, the ministry shall provide the needed assistance to the relevant agencies in the conduct of surgical operations at the harbour when required.

“The decision is in response to calls by the Economic Management Team for a rationalisation of the number of security agencies involved in physical inspection at the port given ongoing operations by the Joint Port Control Unit (JPCU) and the Revenue Assurance, Compliance and Enforcement (RACE) team.”

“The withdrawal forms part of efforts to enhance ongoing operations towards addressing the threat of terrorism and violent extremism in view of the surge in activities of terrorist and violent extremist groups in neighbouring countries and the ongoing expansionist activities of same to littoral West African states.”

“Notwithstanding the withdrawal of personnel from the harbour, it shall provide the needed assistance to the relevant agencies in the conduct of surgical operations at the harbour when required.”

