National Security not the preserve of school dropouts - Atik Mohammed

Executive Secretary of the Mass Action Movement, Atik Mohammed has appealed to the National Investigative Bureau (NIB), formerly Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), to recruit first degree and PHD graduates and train them in specialized fields to combat crimes.

Speaking to host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Atik Mohammed bemoaned the composition of the NIB saying it looks like the leadership is most interested in recruiting party supporters and school dropouts.



He made this comment while discussing the recent crime occurrences in the country, particularly the Capital City.



On Monday, a young Police officer named Emmanuel Osei and a woman in her early forties were shot dead when armed robbers attacked a bullion van at Jamestown, Accra.



The driver also sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.



Another incident of a bullion van attack by robbers occurred yesterday on the Kasoa road.

These incidents have pumped fear into Ghanaians as almost every day or week comes news of an attack by armed robbers or murder cases among others.



Reacting to the criminal-related incidents, Atik Mohammed noted that ''society is growing; it's modernized. Crime is keeping pace . . . The truth is that it is outpacing [the way] even though there is modernity but crime is also trying to keep pace. But our management of crime or fight against crime is not at pace with what the criminals are doing. When you look at our security architecture, it's lagging behind''.



He emphasized that the National Security ''is not the preserve of school dropouts or people who helped during elections or campaigns. You can recruit Master's holders, train them in specialized fields''.



For this reason, he charged the leadership of National Security to recruit more graduates saying ''if you have like, maybe, someone who has finished his first degree and is well-trained and part of the operatives, he will always be a check on the excesses''.