National Security outlines road map for power restoration to Yilo, Manya Krobo

Students studing with candle light in Krobo

The National Security Ministry has outlined a series of activities that are to take place before electricity supply is restored to communities in the Yilo and Manya Krobo municipalities.

According to the ministry, the measure, which includes the resumption of the installation of prepaid meters, was agreed upon after a consultation meeting with the Electricity Company of Ghana, the Eastern Regional Minister, the local government and the traditional leadership of the two Krobo municipalities.



“During the meeting, the following action points were agreed on for implementation towards restoring electricity supply to the Lower Manya Krobo and Yilo Krobo Municipalities while addressing the volatile security situation in the area:



“The conduct of integrity tests on all power transmission lines and electricity infrastructure in the area; The resumption of the installation of prepaid meters following the restoration of electricity supply to the areas; The deployment of security personnel to the said areas to ensure law and order during the installation of pre-paid meters; The provision of technical assistance by the 49 Field Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces to ECG technicians during the installation process; and The arrest of persons whose conduct threatens to disrupt the exercise,” parts of a statement issued by the National Security Ministry read.



It further stated that it hopes the agreement reached will help restore the Lower Manya Krobo and Yilo Krobo Municipalities to normalcy.



The ministry, therefore, urged residents of the two municipalities to cooperate with the security agencies and the ECG to ensure law and order as electricity supply is restored to the affected area.

