National Service Secretariat releases pin codes for 2022/23 prospective personnel

Over 127,000 to enroll for 2022/23 national service

The National Service Secretariat has released pin codes for eligible final-year students to enrol for this year's mandatory national service.



In a release signed by the Director of Corporate Affairs, Armstrong Essah, the Secretariat said a total of 127,999 pin codes for eligible Ghanaian final year students of the various accredited tertiary institutions to enrol for the one-year service.



"Today, JULY 25, 2022, the Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has released for registration a total of ONE HUNDRED TWENTY-SEVEN THOUSAND, NINE HUNDRED AND NINETY-NINE (127, 999) PIN Codes for eligible Ghanaian final year students from all accredited tertiary institutions in the country to enable them enroll to do their mandatory national service for the 2022/2023 service year," it stated.

The secretariate has thus directed prospective national service personnel to access their pin codes and make a payment of GHC40 to conclude their enrolment process.



"All prospective national service personnel are hereby requested to access their PIN Codes from today, Monday, July 25, 2022, with their respective Index Numbers and Date of Birth on the Scheme's website, https://www.nss.gov.gh and then proceed to any Agric Development Bank (ADB) Ltd. branch nationwide to make a payment of GHC 40.00.



"However, to lessen the frequency of human interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic, prospective service personnel can use MTN Momo. For individuals who will activate their PIN Codes using MTN Mobile Money, a payment of GHC 41.00 is required," the secretariat stated.



According to the NSS, prospective personnel have until Monday, August 8, 2019, to conclude their enrolment.



The National Service programme is a compulsory one-year service required of all citizens of Ghana who are 18 years and above at the time of deployment. The Scheme which started in 1973, now operates under Act 426 (of 1980).





