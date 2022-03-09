0
National Women’s Forum pushes for end to violence, inequality against women

Women's Forum Dr. Diana Heymann-Adu

Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: Attipoe Kumah Esther

The National Women’s Forum (NWF) has called on the public to help address the rise and widespread inequality and violence in society against women.

According to the forum, though some progress has been made in ensuring that women take up key roles in society, a lot more needs to be done in ending violence against women.

The National Women’s Forum in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Dr. Diana Heymann-Adu (Mrs.) said “Despite the progress made, the majority of women in Ghana continue to face discrimination, poverty, marginalisation, and under-representation; women make up 20% of parliament while constituting 52% of electorates."

The statement added that "the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected women, with the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service reporting multiple cases of domestic violence, assault, and job losses."

"As the deadline for achieving gender equality by 2030 approaches, the National Women’s Forum is calling for the employment of various modes of involvement to ensure that both men and women are treated equally and with due respect in the Ghanaian society,” the statement said.

