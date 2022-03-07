1
National anthem, pledge hold the keys to greatness – Koku Anyidoho

Samuel Koku Anyidoho AMI Koku Anyidoho

Mon, 7 Mar 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Founder and President of Atta-Mills Institute (AMI), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has urged Ghanaians to uphold the words of the National Anthem and Pledge.

According to him, the two national symbols “hold the keys to unlocking the doors of the vast reserves of the nations mental drive in attaining higher height of growth and development and we must not downplay” their values.

He therefore encouraged that while the public recites the pledge, they should commit to ensuring that they “cherish fearless honest” as are the words of the anthem, in order to receive the blessings of God and strength for the nation.

He made the remarks as part of his good will message to Ghanaians on the 65th Independence Day celebration.

This years event however takes place at the Cape Coast stadium under the theme “Working Together, Bouncing Back Together”.

