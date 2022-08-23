Nature crimes under-reported in Ghana – Environmental News Editor

Environmental news editor, Terna Gyuse

Environmental news editor, Terna Gyuse, has said nature crimes are under-reported in Ghana and around the world.

He made this observation to Class News’ Prince Benjamin at a three-day workshop on ‘Nature Crimes in Ghana’ while offering a description of the phenomenon.



“Nature crimes are maybe unique. When I say nature crimes, what comes to my mind is we’re talking about crimes that damage the environments: a forest, a river,” he stated.



“We’re used to talking about these crimes as though a crime is something you commit that affects other humans but when we talk about nature crimes, we’re talking about crimes that in a sense are so serious that it's not even just inconveniencing or impoverishing a farmer or a fisherman or somebody who’s living in a town but other [forms of biological] lives are also being damaged,” he prompted.



“It sounds at first as if it’s a luxury but at the end of the day we actually depend on nature. At the end of the day, our food, our clothing, and our shelter, all come from nature and so reporting on nature crimes is something that I think is under-reported. It’s not something that we think about and we see the effects of not thinking about that in Ghana,” he bemoaned.



He said the situation is so bad it’s self-evident and worrying even to the untrained eye who may not identify as a journalist or environmentalist.



Terna also outlined the consequences of the inadequate reportage on nature crimes saying, “When a river is sterile because it’s just mud and poison and there’s no fish in it and at the end of the day there is actually no life, there’s no economic development, none of that happens. All of that rests on that base of what we call nature which is all the ecologies that support us.”

At the workshop organised by the United States Agency for Global Media and the Voice of America, Terna addressed a cross-section of Ghanaian journalists on ‘What makes a good conservation story?’, ‘How to engage the audience?’ and ‘Why does it matter?’



Speaking on the importance of the ‘Nature Crimes in Ghana’ workshop, he highlighted the role of effective journalism.



“This workshop is so important because these are journalists who are able to bring this back into the public discourse. The politicians won’t do it, the farmers won’t do it, and the corporations won’t do it. Somebody has to bring it back into all of the conversations.”



The Head of Training in Africa for Mongabay, Gyuse, stressed “It’s not an environment issue per se. Nature crimes are an economic issue; we’re talking about gold – it’s vital for Ghana. It’s not a question of, it’s a bad thing, but when we think about it in terms of nature crimes we’re looking at which parts of the economy are in a certain sense criminal because what they’re doing is damaging the ecology that everything depends on ultimately.”



Mongabay is a U.S.-based non-profit conservation and environmental science news platform.



Held at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra, the ‘Nature Crimes in Ghana’ workshop started on Wednesday, August 17, to Friday, August 19, 2022. Organisers were supported by the US Embassy in Ghana.