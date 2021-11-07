Navasco, others, trail blazers in Northern educational sector - Bawumia

Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has named the Tamale Senior High School (Tamasco) and Navrongo Senior High School (NAVASCO) among the Northern Sector’s trailblazers in education.

This comes on the heels of the 60th-anniversary celebration of NAVASCO, in the Upper West Region, on Saturday, 6 November 2021.



Vice-President Bawumia joined students, staff, old students and stakeholders of the school to mark the celebration.



In a Facebook post, the Vice-President said: “NAVASCO, together with other schools like Tamale Senior High School (Tamasco) have blazed the trail and given thousands of Ghanaians in the northern part of our country the opportunity to access quality education and improved livelihoods.”

The Vice-President is an old student of Tamasco in the Northern Region.



The school in June this year, named a newly-constructed dormitory block after the Vice-President, known as ‘Bawumia House.’



This was in recognition of his vast contributions to the school’s development.