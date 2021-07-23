Navro-Pio supports police with motorbikes, calls for collective fight against crime

Navro-Pio said the motorcycles are to assist the police in the discharge of their duties

The Paramount Chief of the Navrongo Traditional Area, P3 Asagpaare Aneakwoa Balinia Adda II, has presented two new motorcycles to the Navrongo Municipal Police Command, with a call on residents to assist the police to fight the activities of criminals in the area.

P3 Asagpaare, whose intervention is in response to an earlier appeal extended to him by the police, made the presentation to the police command at a brief ceremony held at his palace on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.



In a short speech, the Navro-Pio said the motorcycles are to assist the police in the discharge of their duties to ensure crime is prevented in the area.



He said even though the police command was doing its best to fight the wave of crime in the area, challenges including the lack of transportation was stifling their effort. He said the police was unable to hunt down criminals who perpetuate atrocities with vehicles due to the terrain of the area.



The Navro-Pio said that another impediment for the police in the fight against crime in the area was the lack of a healthy police-resident relationship which allowed for the free flow of intelligence vital for the clampdown of criminal activities.



P3 Asagpaare, therefore, appealed to the police command to build a trusty relationship with residents to make them comfortable to volunteer such information on criminals so they can be flushed out of the area.

He also expressed concern over the fewer police officers in the area, saying it is a challenge that makes it difficult for the command to efficiently deal with crime in the municipality. He appealed for more officers to be posted to the area.



The Navro-Pio furthered his appeals to indigenes both home and away to support the municipal police command in whatever ways they can. He urged residents to see the fight against crime as a collective responsibility and not the sole duty of the police outfit.



“We live with criminals in our communities but we don’t report them to the police. How then do we expect the police to arrest such people without information? So, I urge you [residents] to begin to volunteer information on the activities of criminals in your communities to the police. That way, the police will be able to fight crime well”- the Navro-Pio urged.



For his part, the Municipal police commander, DSP Francis Agyare, thanked the Navro-Pio and Charger Limited for the procurement of the motorcycles for the police command.



He said the motorcycles have come at a time they were most needed by the police to fight criminals who perpetuated attacks on residents using motorcycles. He explained that criminals these days resort to the use of motorcycles because they offered them an easy escape from crime scenes. DSP Agyare said it was the reason the police have also settled on the use of motorcycles to counter them.

He said the motorcycles will augment what the command also has to enhance deployment and extensive patrols in the area.



He said: “it is obvious to all of us that the criminals today have decided to attack motorbikes. Fighting them or countering them with a car cannot work. So, we as police have also decided to counter them on motorbikes and that was the reason, we made the appeal to my chief [Navro-Pio] to assist us to procure motorbikes to augment those that we have.



We want to assure the chief that we are going to use them for the purpose for which they are intended. We are going to cover more routes with them and by so doing the crime wave here in Navrongo will come down”.