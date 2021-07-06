Navrongo Central MP breaks ground for construction of centre for dressmakers

The MP with some residents

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

Member of Parliament for the Navrongo Central constituency, Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, has performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the commencement of work on the construction of a 100-capacity state-of-the-art centre for dressmakers in the area.

The MP broke the ground for the GH¢320,000 project at Navrongo’s suburb of Nogsenia, where work is to begin earnestly.



Out of the total cost of the project, GH¢70,000 will come from the Common Fund of the MP whereas the JOBERG Foundation who is partnering with him will support the remaining with an amount of GH¢250,000.



The centre when completed will come with equipment such as sewing machines, embroidery machines, ironing rooms, and many other facilities.



Addressing the Navro-Pio and his elders, leadership, and members of the dressmakers association on July 5, 2021, in the Navrongo Zone, Mr. Chiragia, stated that his commitment to helping the youth gain employable skills and training inspired him to secure the project for the area.



He explained that the completion and usage of the Centre will help train men and women in the area of dressmaking so that they can be able to work and fend for themselves and their families.

Mr. Chiragia who reiterated his resolve to tackle youth unemployment added that the intervention was one of the many ways he intends to use to address the menace in the constituency.



He said: “If completed, it will go a long way to help the youth to acquire skills and this way, they will be able to work for themselves because today government salary alone cannot even help you and there are no jobs.



"So, I believe it is high time we train and get our own skills and be able to work and cater for ourselves and this is one of my many interventions.



"There are other development projects to come, but I believe this will curb youth unemployment and other social vices like armed robbery because when the people are working and making income, there will be no time and the interest for anyone to go around and harass others for anything.”



Mr. Chiragia thanked the JOBERG Foundation for the partnership, stating that the Centre will be the only type of its kind in the Northern part of Ghana. He strongly urged constituents to take advantage of the Centre when it becomes operational and not politicize it.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer for JoBerg Ghana Limited and the JOBERG Foundation, Joseph Magnus Marteye, said his outfit partnered the MP on the project as part of efforts to eradicate poverty among people living in rural communities.



He said the idea is to give people who have an interest in dressmaking the opportunity to train to acquire skills, and also to provide those with the skills but do not have the equipment, a Centre which has modern equipment to help them work and generate income for themselves at no cost.



Mr. Marteye assured the Navro-Pio, Elders, and the gathering that the project will be completed and handed over by January 2022.



“It is going to be a dressmaking center that has the capacity to hold 100 people to do dressmaking. Literally, all they need is to bring clothing to the center that will be fully equipped with sewing machines, embroidery machines, ironing rooms, and many other accessories needed.



"So, when you come with your clothing, you only have to book for a time and you will be assigned a station and you are ready to go on and work. And it’s going to be free of charge. You don’t need to own your own shop or equipment. This is meant for the community and the main purpose is to eradicate poverty.”

Navro-Pio, P3 Asagpaare Aneakwoa Balinia Adda II, who graced the ceremony profusely thanked the MP and partner for the intervention. He gave his full support to the project and poured libation for its success.



P3 Asagpaare urged the people to embrace the project and ensure it is completed. He cautioned them against certain actions that can delay the completion of the project.



He also pleaded with the contractor to begin work soon and complete the project on schedule.



Chairman of the dressmakers association in Navrongo, Alidu Ananga lauded the MP for the initiative. He said having a centre fully equipped with working tools was one of the many needs of the association. Mr. Ananga was particularly very elated at the opportunity the Centre will offer in the training of people in future.



He appealed to the MP to ensure the project is completed and put to use, adding that the dressmaking industry was one that needed huge investments such as what was being constructed.

He enumerated a number of challenges including the lack of modern tools and machinery, loans and appealed to authorities to support them.