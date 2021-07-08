Navrongo NDC dedicates land meant for party office to construct centre for dressmakers

The NDC in Navrongo dedicated the land it bought last year for an office construction

Whereas many people in Navrongo have called it an act of generosity, other people have chosen to label it as a ‘sympathy buying stunt’ and some have even gone further to call it an act of nothing.

That is exactly the mixed reactions that have greeted the dedication of a piece of land by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Navrongo Central Constituency towards a project that will provide a modern Centre for dressmakers in the area.



The NDC in Navrongo, on July 5, 2021, to the shock of many residents gave out a land property at Nogsenia which had been earmarked for the erection of a party office, to its Member of Parliament (MP), Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, to support him put up the Centre.



The MP, who has managed to secure a partnership with the JoBerg Foundation for the project, faced a big challenge as he could not secure space within the Navrongo Township with the best proximity, making the Centre easily accessible from any corner of the constituency.



Left with nothing but limited time, the leadership of the party in the constituency, therefore, settled on using a piece of land it acquired at Nogsenia last year for the project in order not to lose the intervention merely over the lack of space and delay.



When completed, the project will offer the youth, especially those with an interest in dressmaking, the opportunity to train and become professionals to fend for themselves.



The NDC, which did not want to lose such a golden opportunity, said the intervention is one of its several ways to tackle unemployment and reduce poverty in the area.

This surprising act of the NDC has left residents particularly leadership and members of the Dressmakers Association with mouths full of praises.



The dedication has become the talk of the town and many residents are finding it unbelievable that the NDC gifted its land near the ‘U-see Dam for the worthy cause. They say it is simply too good to be true.



Already, an excavator has begun clearing the site for commencement of work.



Madam Yaa, a seamstress who declined full identity, said she was shocked when she learned that the land was meant to build office space for the party but has been given out for a community venture.



She stated that she has always held the impression that politicians are not trustworthy, but the act of the NDC has given her a second thought. She hoped for the early completion of the project.



“I was really surprised when the NDC people said the land was supposed to be the place they were going to use to build their office. We heard the rumor in the morning but we didn’t believe it but after seeing this, I now believe it is not all the politicians that are deceiving us,” she explained.

Another resident who operates a bar nearby said: “So it is really true the MP is using the party land to build the tailors center. Then things have really changed for good. This wouldn't have been possible in the past because other party people will not agree, but I think it is okay since it is for Navrongo's good”.



The NDC’s constituency chairman could not be reached for his comment on the development.



According to him, the action of the party was to reiterate the passion and commitment of the NDC to Navrongo’s development.



He said as a party with social democratic credentials, it would continue to bring interventions aimed at reducing poverty and unemployment among the youth.



He thanked the leadership and executives of the party for showing the people of Navrongo true patriotism.