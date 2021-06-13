Navrongo inaugurates Science Association

Tamale branch of the Ghana Science Association (GSA)

Source: GNA

Professor Gideon Kofi Helegbe, President of the Tamale branch of the Ghana Science Association (GSA) has inaugurated the Navrongo Branch of the Association and a three-member executive board to govern its affairs.

The event took place at the premises of C. K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences at Navrongo in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region.



Prof. Helegbe advised the new branch to learn from the track record and success stories of the Tamale branch to make progress.



He said although, the Tamale branch started from humble beginnings, it had been able to make giant strides towards the fulfilment of the mandate of the association and had organized several activities including; the 29th Biennial National Conference of the GSA, In-Service training for science and maths at Senior High Schools and the 12th Biennial Workshop of the GSA.



"We also held the 17th biennial workshop last year on the theme, 'Diet, Health and COVID 19' as part of the association's contribution on issues of national and international concern," he added.



Dr Jude Simons Bayor, the Interim President of the newly inaugurated Navrongo branch assured members of his commitment to address challenges that confronted the study of science and mathematicians and urged practitioners of pure and applied sciences and technology including; mathematicians, engineers, medical practitioners, science teachers, surveyors, research scientists, to apply for membership to enhance the growth of the branch.

Professor Eric Magnus Wilmot, the Vice-Chancellor of C.K Tedam University, no country could achieve its development goals without the use of Science and Technology and assured the new executive board of his support and charged them to be creative, innovative and transformative.



Present at the inauguration were the Vice-Chancellor of the C.K.Tedam University, the registrar, staff and students of the University as well as executive officers and members of GSA from Tamale branch.



The GSA traces its origin to the West African Science Association(WASA) which was formed to provide West African Scientists the forum to advocate the importance of Science and Technology for national development.



It is mandated to promote scientific culture and has since continued to be the largest Multidisciplinary Association of Scientists, Technologists, Engineers and Mathematicians that provide scientific communities the opportunity to share knowledge among themselves.



The Association is a subvented Agency under the Ministry of Education (MoE) through the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) and holds branches in Accra, Cape Coast, Kumasi, Koforidua, Tamale, Sunyani and Asante Mampong.