Nayiri palace to get a customary lands secretariat – Owusu-Bio

Deputy Minister responsible for Lands, Owusu-Bio at the Nayiri palace

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Lands and Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio, has assured the Nayiri of North East Region that as part of the inauguration of the Lands Commission Regional office, he will ensure that a customary lands secretariat is opened in the Palace for records keeping.

The Deputy Minister gave this assurance when he paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Mamprusi Traditional Area of the North East Region, Na Bɔhagu Mahami Sheriga, ahead of the inauguration ceremony of the Lands Commission Regional Office on Tuesday, 9th August 2022.



Mr. Owusu-Bio appreciated the Na Yiri for his warm reception and extended the regards of the Sector Minister while disclosing his mission for the visit.



"The lands commission office here has been in operation for two months now and today we are here to officially inaugurate the office which is in fulfillment of the President's promise to equip all the six new regions with the needed logistics to function,” he said.



He noted that when it comes to land administration in Ghana, the Chiefs play an integral and important role and, therefore, they cannot come and inaugurate the Lands Commission office without paying homage to the King.



He hoped that the Nayiri will give the regional officers all the needed support to operate in the region and assured the Overlord that the Lands Commission will do its best to deal with all land issues in the region.

The deputy minister wished the King a Happy New year as the Region is currently celebrating its annual fire festival which marks an important feat in the life of the indigenes.



Na Bɔhagu Mahami Sheriga for his part gave the assurance that his Kingdom will fully support the office in the region, disclosing that his territorial boundaries, which are not limited to Ghana but extends to Togo and Burkina Faso will all be on board in the bid to support the office.



He said he is very enthusiastic about the inauguration ceremony but cannot attend due to the crowning of his fire festival which also demands his presence but assured the team of a high-powered delegation that will represent him at the event.



He wished the Ministry a successful inauguration ceremony and assured his blessings for the programme and the new office which will be operating in his region.