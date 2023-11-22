Nayiri renames Bawumia ‘Pugansua’ and urges him not to discriminate

Dr Bawumia was in the palace of the Nayiri to formally inform him of his victory

The Nayiri Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga has urged Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, leader and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 General Elections, to be a unifier and resist the temptation to be discriminatory in his dealings.

The Nayiri, who was delighted that the party had reposed confidence in a son of Mamprugu as their leader, conferred the title of ‘Pugansua’ on Dr Bawumia, urging him to live by the meaning of his new name( Pugansua) and avoid discrimination of any sort but rather work to heal wounds and unite all the people as leader of his party.



“The Nayiri has decided to rename his son[ Dr Mahamudu Bawumia] as Pugansua [ which means one who does not discriminate]. Why should he not discriminate? Because he is for all people of his party and he needs to bring everyone together as leader,” the Nayiri said through a spokesperson when the Vice President paid a courtesy call on him to thank him and the elders for their support.

Dr Bawumia was in the palace of the Nayiri to formally inform him of his victory and symbolically hand it over to him as a son of the Nayiri, who traditionally is his grandfather by virtue of the fact he is a Prince.



The Nayiri noted that he had received the message of his victory and urged his subjects to work towards the victory of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in next year’s general elections.