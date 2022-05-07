0
‘Ndebugre was a great son of our land’ – Clara Kasser-Tee

John Ndebugre Pic The late former Member of Parliament for Zebilla, John Ndebugre

Sat, 7 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

PNC's John Ndebugre dies at age 72

Ndebugre contributed to the development of the legal profession in Ghana, Kasser-Tee

Managing partner of the Kasser Law Firm eulogises Ndebugre

Managing partner of Kasser Law Firm, Clara Kassar-Tee, has expressed her sadness at the demise of former Member of Parliament for Zebilla, John Ndebugre.

In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb on Friday, May 6, 2022, Clara Kassar-Tee noted that the late John Ndebugre contributed immensely towards the growth of the legal profession in Ghana.

"It is with deep sadness that I am compelled to take in the news of the death of Mr. John Ndebugre. Mr. Ndebugre was a great son of our land who contributed to the law profession and to our nation. May he rest in peace and may God comfort his family. This is sad," her post read.

The death of the former Member of Parliament for Zebilla, John Akparibo Ndebugre, was announced on Friday, May 6, 2022.

According to reports, he died at the age of 72 after battling a short illness.

The former Member of Parliament died at Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

Before his demise, he was a legal luminary.

He was married with four children, the report added.

About John Akparibo Ndebugre

John Akparibo Ndebugre was a Ghanaian politician of the Republic of Ghana.

He was the Member of Parliament representing the Zebilla constituency of the Upper East Region of Ghana in the 4th Parliament of the Republic of Ghana.

He was a member of the People's National Convention.

Read the Facebook post of Clara Kassar-Tee below:



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
