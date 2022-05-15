0
News

Ndebugre was a mentor and elder brother – John Mahama

John Ndebugre Pic The late former Memeber of Parliament for Zebilla John Ndebugre

Sun, 15 May 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday visited the home of the late John Ndebugre in Accra to commiserate with his family.

The former MP for Zebilla died on Friday 6th May 2022 in his home in Zebilla, Upper East Region after a period of illness.

Signing a book of condolence, President Mahama wrote: “So shocked to learn of your sudden passing. You’ve been an elder brother, mentor and comrade. Your words of advice and good counsel have served me well in my political career. Rest in peace, my big brother.”

Mr. Mahama was accompanied by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Zebilla Cletus Avoka, NDC MP for Bawku West Mahama Ayariga, NDC MP for Builsa North James Agalga and other officials of the NDC.

72-year-old John Akparibo Ndebugre was a lawyer and member of parliament for Zebilla on the ticket of the People’s National Convention (PNC). He was a former Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) Secretary who will later become an avowed critic of the regime.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



