Nduom, Prof. Mike Oquaye, Samira Bawumia, other big names who attended Theresa Kufuor’s One Week

Sympathisers from all walks of life gathered at the Peduase residence of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, to participate in the One Week Celebration of the death of the former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor.

The late former first lady, Theresa Kufuor and wife John Agyekum Kufuor died at the age of 87.



Present at the One Week Observation to console the bereaved Kufuor family was the first gentleman of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who further announced a state burial for the late Theresa Kufuor.



Other dignitaries in attendance at the One Week Observation of the death of the former First Lady were Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Samira Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen, Paa Kwesi Nduom, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and Prof. Mike Ocquaye.



Ambrose Dery, Joyce Aryee, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie and the chief of Akropong; Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, were also some notable people who graced the One Week Observation of Theresa Kufuor.



The late Theresa Kufuor was the first lady for Ghana from 2001 to 2008 after her husband, John Agyekum Kufuor was voted out of power.

The news of her death hit the media space on Sunday, October 1, 2023, as she was reported to have died in the afternoon of the same day.



The final funeral rites of Theresa Kufuor have been slated for November 16 after a state-led funeral.



See some photos of the dignitaries below:









BAJ/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Dormaahene shares his views on LGBTQ+ rights, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and football on The Lowdown



