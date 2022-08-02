Nduom lists 11 hard things Akufo-Addo must do to 'redeem' himself, fix the economy

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Groupe Nduom, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom has recommended some 11 measures he believes could help reduce Ghana’s economic woes and improve the economy.

In an open letter to the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the former politician expressed worry about the seeming dependence of Ghana on other countries for goods and service which according to him, has contributed to the economic challenges currently facing the country.



His comments follow Ghana’s decision to go to the IMF for a bailout programme in the face of the country’s current economic state.



According to Nduom, he believes policies like the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ if effectively implemented will go a long way to save the country the stress of having to borrow or depend on other countries.



He also added that though these measures may appear stringent and hard, it will eventually help the country develop and boost the confidence of the citizens in leadership.



Below are the 11 things he recommended:

All infrastructure contracts signed by the state must have a minimum of 25% of value go to an indigenous Ghanaian and his/her enterprise.



All Cocoa roads and projects funded by COCOBOD must be given to indigenous Ghanaians and their companies.



Ban the importation of chocolate, soft drinks, fruit juices, fruits, poultry and meats completely.



Ban the importation of rice and sugar.



Immediately ban the serving of any imported food or drink at all state functions. School feeding programmes must only use locally produced food and drinks.



Take firm steps to ensure indigenous Ghanaian control (ownership) of the financial sector - banking, insurance, investment, pension and others, at all levels.



All professional services agreements - architectural, technology, financial etc., must have at least 25% indigenous Ghanaian participation.



All new and renewed concessions for gold, bauxite, oil and gas, diamond, and timber must have a minimum of 25% indigenous Ghana ownership.



The digitalization agenda must be placed firmly, 100% in the hands of indigenous Ghanaians and their companies. Give full rights and recognition to Ghanaians who by necessity have become citizens of other countries - to vote, be employed by the state and compete for elective offices.

