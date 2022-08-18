Nduom marks 3 years after revocation of GN Bank's licence

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, the founder and president of Groupe Nduom, has marked three years after the revocation of the licence of GN Bank.

According to him in a Facebook post, he had a dream three years ago to develop a safe and sound regulated financial institution present everywhere in Ghana but that dream was deferred.



He said since the revocation of the licence, thousands of young men and women [who worked for him] remain at home. Hundreds of millions of his assets have been either lost, abandoned, destroyed or rotting away.



Dr. Nduom further noted that 300 branches of GN Bank remain locked up, "yet, our faith remains strong."



In his consolation, the former flagbearer of the Progressive People's Party, PPP, quoted Jeremiah 29: 11 to end his post. On the occasion of the third anniversary of the revocation, the renowned entrepreneur said, ”the unbanked remain unbanked, yet our faith remains strong”.



"TODAY is three years since our dream to develop a safe and sound regulated financial institution present everywhere in Ghana was deferred. Thousands of young men and women remain at home. Hundreds of millions of assets have been lost, abandoned, destroyed or rotting away. 300 branches remain locked up. The unbanked remain unbanked. Yet, our faith remains strong.

“I know the plans I have for you says the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Jeremiah 29: 11," Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom concluded.



PEN/SARA