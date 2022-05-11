Near disaster or not, we’ll work for NDC – Afriyie Ankrah recounts near death experience on Afram Lake

Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah and other crew members on the boat

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the Director of Elections for the NDC has said he will continuously work hard for the party to regain power to save Ghanaians from mismanagement of the current government.

He said whether there are near disasters or obstacles his way, working for NDC is his priority.



The former minister and Hon. Betty Crosby Mensah, the Member of Parliament for Afram Plains North constituency and over 20 NDC activists survived thinly a storm on the Afram Lake in the latter part of April during an outreach in the Eastern region.



The two NDC stalwarts and the team had set off to Dodi Island together with some Constituency Executives such as Kwame Lawson – National Organizer of the Cadres front, Hackman Kabore – Eastern Regional Organiser, Prosper Galino – Constituency Chairman, Tahidu Mohammed – Constituency Secretary and Senyo Adinkyira – Constituency Organiser.



Reports say when they got to Nywinywii also known as Adjokatse, they boarded a medium sized boat to the first destination; Dodi Island, in the Afram Plains North District.



About an hour after departing from Dodi Island, they were transferred from the medium sized boat into a much bigger boat at an Island called ‘Congo’.



From Dodi Island, the team set off from Donkorkrom around 6:30pm to their next destination.

Elvis recounts that everything seemed fine until at about 8pm, when they encountered a spine chilling storm for about an hour and their boat almost capsized in the process.



For more than an hour, the team was battling to dock at a nearby land amid prayers.



Upon further consultations with the pilot and some of the Constituency Executives who were all seasoned and experienced sailors, they decided to berth at a nearby Island called Gbadagba from 11:30pm till almost 1:45am, awaiting the storm to subside and the dust to settle.



At Gbadagba, they located a Divine Healers Church and decided to spend the night there



Back in Accra, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah embarked on a thanksgiving service for the protection God offered them on the lake.