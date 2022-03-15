Nearly 14 million SIM cards linked to Ghana cards - NCA

0
The National Communications Authority (NCA) has stated that there have so far been 13,676,648 SIM Cards successfully linked to the Ghana Card system.

This number is the total number of subscribers who have completed their registration process using the *404# platform.

Also, the Authority said that there has also been a total of 9,744,071 completed SIM Card registrations in the country.

This figure, a photo statement shared by the NCA on its Twitter handle said, are those who have fully completed their SIM registrations in the country.

All these figures were however as of March 11, 2022, it added.

According to the Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the re-registration of SIM cards is to monitor and track down persons who use their phones for criminal activities.

This is to end the rising cybercrime issues in the country.

With the first stage of the registration process, you will have to link the SIM card to the Ghana Card via USSD (*404#).

For stage 2, you visit your service provider (agent or customer care) to complete this stage of the registration.

People who fail to re-register their SIM cards will have them blocked, the communication minister noted.



