Nearly 200 youth in Kassena-Nankana receive training in IT

The youth were taken through two weeks of rigorous training in IT

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

Close to 200 youth in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality have finished undergoing rigorous training in Information Technology (IT) facilitated by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Sampson Tangombu Chiragia.

The two weeks training, which focused on impacting the youth with the skills and knowledge to prepare them for the job market, covered courses including Desktop Solutions, video editing, graphic designing, Microsoft Office Suite and cyber awareness. The Training placed special emphasis on beginners who received additional tuition on the fundamentals in IT.



The MP organized the training in partnership with Slamm Technologies as part of its one million campaign which targets to give education in Information Technology to one million youth.



At a brief graduation ceremony, the representative of the MP, Dr. Selanwiah S. Abdul-Mumin, noted the important role IT plays in the development of society and urged the participants to put the skills acquired to good use to be able to better their lives.



He told the participants to use their skills and knowledge to create jobs for themselves to generate income for their upkeep, adding that it is a better alternative than waiting for non-existent jobs from the government.



Dr. Selanwiah said, "Information Technology is the order of the day now and the MP’s agenda is to better the lives of the youth in Navrongo and so, we believed that IT is the area to go. This is because with IT, you can be self-employed. You don’t need the government to give you jobs because even getting jobs these days is difficult. So, we believe that with this intervention, we can improve the living standards of our youth by giving them the skills to create jobs for themselves which will make their lives better.”



Dr. Selanwiah intimated the commitment of the MP to organize more of such trainings in the area to equip majority of the youth with IT skills and knowledge. He said the MP was aware of the benefits of having a youth who is educated in IT adding that, it was an agenda he will continue to pursue.

He urged the youth of Navrongo to take seriously training opportunities that come their way and desist from politicizing them.



For his part, the Assistant Manager for Slamm Technologies, Douglas Yelbia, urged the participants to constantly practice the new skills they have acquired so that they too can become their own masters. He also urged the participants to commercialize their skills to generate income for themselves.



He revealed that the company has intentions to recruits some of the participants to help in its operations in the very near future.



Some of the participants in an interview said they have gathered new skills which have helped them have a better grasp of Information Technology.



Kubamuri Dickson, one of the participants said the training has beat up his interest in IT which he intends to pursue to the highest level. He continued that the training has given him some skills which are beneficial to him as a National Service personnel.



Buntugu Eva, another participant appealed to the MP to periodically facilitate the training to capture more of the youth in the area. She noted that the training has opened her eyes to the bountiful job opportunities in IT.