Nearly 40% of NPP folks do not like Bawumia as the flagbearer – Kwakye Ofosu

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president

Former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, has branded Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as the worst presidential candidate ever elected by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Ofosu Kwakye’s critique comes in the wake of Bawumia's recent victory in the NPP's flagbearer election held on November 4, 2023.



According to Felix Ofosu Kwakye, per the results at the end of the vote, nearly 40% of the NPP supporters do not like the Vice President’s bid to lead the party.



Ofosu Kwakye pointed to the Vice President's past utterances, suggesting that they may come back to haunt him.



He indicated that Dr. Bawumia's own words and actions, captured in various videos and statements, could potentially be used against him in the upcoming 2024 election.



Kwakye Ofosu's post on social media accompanied by a video of Bawumia, read: “NPP delegates have elected the worst NPP Prez candidate ever. Nearly 40% of NPP folks do not like him and rightly so, because his own words of the past will be his undoing. For instance, in the video below,he explains why he should be thrown out at the polls in 2024.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo handed over the leadership of the NPP Bawumia after a 16-year tenure.



President Akufo-Addo has held the position of the party's leader since 2007. As per the NPP's constitution, Dr. Bawumia, following his victory in the presidential primaries, assumes the role of the new leader of the party.



Dr Bawumia secured his victory with 61.43% of the total votes, with Kennedy Agyapong, his closest rival, receiving 37.41% of the vote share. The other two contestants, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai Nimo, garnered 0.75% and 0.41%.





