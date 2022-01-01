Nebuchadnezzar will go – Nigel Gaisie prophesies

Prophets make declarations at 31st December services

Prophet Nigel makes references to biblical Pharoah



John Mahama will form the next government of Ghana, Nigel Gaisie declares



Before he put his microphone down after declaring his list of prophecies for the nation coming into the year 2022, the founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, let out what might be one of his sharpest divinations yet.



After having initially stated ahead of his prophecies that he was not going to address Ghana, but rather a country that he called Umuofia, the outspoken and controversial prophet made a declaration, referencing the dictatorial leadership of the biblical Nebuchadnezzar.



Without specifically mentioning who or what he meant by this, he stated, without any equivocation, that this person, who has brought hardships to the people, will go.



“Nebuchadnezzar will go,” he declared.

By this time, the prophet had declared that whatever he was saying was about Ghana, going on to state that the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, will form the next government of the country.



Urging the former president to take really good care of himself, he stressed that this repressive character, who, he likened to Pharoah, will be defeated.



“The Lord says I should tell John Mahama he should take care of himself; take very good care of himself. He’ll form the next government in the Republic of Ghana. All that he needs is to take very good care of himself; very very good care of himself. Mr. former president, the Lord says I should tell you, ‘Don’t depart from His ways and everybody who is being repressed by the systems today, be assured that Nebuchadnezzar will go. Be assured, I am talking as a prophet of God, that the hands of Pharoah shall be broken by fire,” he said.



Watch him speak here:



