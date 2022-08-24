Needles confrontation between Krobo’s, ECG and Military must end – Dr Bonaa

Security and Safety Analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa

Security and safety analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa has called for an end to the recurring standoff between residents of Krobo and the Electricity Company of Ghana.

According to the analyst, the tension between ECG and the residents must be addressed for the matter to come to an end.



“The ECG people have a legitimate reason to demand that power consumed is paid for. I think that our brothers and sisters in Kroboland should begin to look at it so that this confrontation will come to end. For how long it is going to go on? If you ask me, I can’t tell you but I think at some point it needs to come to a stop, and as soon as possible because it is needless and it is not proper what we are seeing in Kroboland,” he told GhanaWeb.



While describing the situation in Krobo as a tricky one, Dr Bonaa noted that a good number of the residents of the area have rather acted in good faith and have shown their commitment to pay for the power they consume.



This notwithstanding, Dr Bonaa noted that some of the residents are not helping the situation as they seem to be bent on not paying for power.



He, therefore, called for more engagement and dialoguing between the residents and ECG to help resolve the matter.

“What needs to be done is for the traditional leaders within the Krobo enclave to continuously engage their subjects. Because the truth is that there is no way anyone will say I want to use utility for free. I am thinking that probably the use of the military is something that needs to be relooked at.



“For the use of the military in protecting officers of ECG who are installing the metres in Kroboland, I do believe that the police has the mandate to ensure that these things are done and done right. The police possess the capacity to help the ECG officers to go around and do this exercise. So I want to urge that the onus is on the indigenes of Kroboland to come to that understanding. But I am told that there is a group there that is adamant, there is a group there that do not want this to go on and unfortunately, it is the innocent that suffer,” he underscored.



ECG on July 27, 2022, cut its power supply to Krobo over the resistance of some residents to efforts by the company to change all post-paid metres in the area to prepaid.







ECG however restored power to Krobro on August 19 to pave way for the continuation of its metre installation exercise.

The resumption of the exercise with the support of the military however was resisted again by some residents leading to a clash with the military.



The clash resulted in several residents suffering various degrees of injuries including gunshot wounds after allegedly being shot by the military.



But according to Dr Bonaa, the residents must create room for the exercise to be carried out successfully.



“I just think that the people of Krobo should probably calm down and allow officers of ECG to do their installation just like they do everywhere in this country,” he stated.



