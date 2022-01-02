Nene Sakite II outlaws operations of United Krobo Foundation

Paramount chief of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Sakite II

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The Paramount chief of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area in the Eastern Region Nene Sakite II has descended heavily on youth group, the United Krobo Foundation (UKF), threatening to crack down on the operations of the group.

Nene Sakite II who is also the president of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs and Manya Krobo Traditional Council, speaking in an interview at his palace on various happenings in the municipality in the just-ended year, accused the UKF of instigation, deceit, and extortion.



The group has been at the forefront of several agitations, protests, and demonstrations against power distributors, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) since 2017 over issues of overbilling, accumulated bills, and disconnections.



But the chief in strong words declared that the group is henceforth banned in the area, adding that traditional warriors from the paramountcy would crackdown on their activities if they defy the order.



“They (UKF) are going around collecting various sums of monies from the people to become members of their group.



“Krobos must stop paying these monies to the United Krobo foundation. That group is banned henceforth in the Krobo area. They have no authority to drive any information van through the community announcing any intended gatherings. We will take them on. If they drive through this area, whatever happens to them, that is their business,” he warned.

Describing the group’s activities as smacking of indiscipline, Nene Sakite II said traditional warriors from the paramountcy would go after the group if they display any acts of indiscipline. He warned thus, “henceforth, the warriors would go after anybody who displays acts of indiscipline in the community.”



He furthered that the deployment of the warriors is the re-enactment of the traditional means of law enforcement practice in the past. “There are warriors in every division so if anything happens anywhere, right there and then, they will move in and deal with it.”



Dismissing claims of the group championing the interest of Krobos, he stressed that the sole responsibility of speaking on behalf of the Krobo people rests with the Konor. “Krobos must no longer tolerate people like this who claim to be speaking for the Krobo people, nobody has the power to speak on behalf of the Krobo people except me, Nene Konor.”



Nene Sakite also accused the group of exploiting the people to enrich themselves. The paramount chief noted: “What the group is doing does not represent the voice of Krobos but for their self-interest and not in the interest of Krobos".



He also accused the group of violence, citing the 2017 attacks and vandalism on the Somanya office of the ECG and the subsequent vandalism and burning of a police patrol vehicle belonging to the Somanya Police Command to back his position.

Amongst the basis for the agitations by the group is the claim that there is an existing document barring Krobos from paying electricity bills after 50years as compensation to the people, a claim the chief dismissed as baseless.



“They claim Oklemekuku (former Konor) signed a document with the VRA so that we are exempted from paying electricity bills as compensation for the (Akosombo) dam here. It is not true. I told that group that I didn’t meet any such agreement. What I saw were his electricity bills which confirm that he himself was paying bills before I succeeded him. If there was any such agreement, the Konor himself wouldn’t have paid the bills,” argued Nene Sakite II.



He challenged the UKF to produce any such existing document so he can take the issue up with the VRA, ECG, and the government of Ghana.



One of the demands of the group during its November 22, 2021 demonstration was for the ECG to end its operations in the area and pack bag and baggage and leave Kroboland, a call the chief said hounded the state entity out of the locality as it relocated its district office to Juapong.