Net 2 TV’s Justice Kweku Annan 'runs away' from former IGP suit

Host of Net 2 TV’s The Seat, Justice Kweku Annan has since last month been swerving the former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, in his bid to avoid being served a copy of his lawsuit, a situation that has informed a court's decision to grant an order for substitution service.



The plaintiff prayed the court and has now been granted an order to serve the broadcaster via other means.



In the next 10 days, the writ of summons, statement of claim, and the just-issued substitution order are expected to be posted at Net 2 TV, published in the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, and the notice board of the Accra High Court.



In the order of substitution note from the High Court of Justice sighted by GhanaWeb, it said, “Upon reading the affidavit of Francisca Agyekumwaa Adu of unnumbered house, Oyarifa’ Accra, a lawyer in the firm of Cromwell Gray LLP, solicitors for the plaintiff/applicant filed on July 26, 2021 in support of motion ex-parte for an order of substituted service, and upon hearing Samuel Appiah Darko Esq, counsel for and on behalf of plaintiff/applicant herein."





"It is hereby ordered that the writ of summons and statement of claim together with this order be served on the defendant by substituted service by posting copies of the processes in the following manner; On the notice board of high court, General jurisdiction, Accra. By posting copies on defendant’s place of work, Net 2 TV, Hollywood building, Madina. By a publication in the New Crusading Guide newspaper. All processes shall remain posted for 10 days," it added.



The former IGP filed a lawsuit against the TV presenter for defamation in July this year.



Portions of the suit state that the defendant (Justice Annan), had claimed the then IGP was and is a fence for notorious criminals both in Ghana and Nigeria, that he harbours criminals, and that he (David Asante-Apeatu) is a criminal who has been working in cahoots with hardened international criminals to unleash terror on Ghanaians.



It also stated that some pronouncements made on his platform in June this year suggested that the plaintiff (Mr. Apeatu) is or was on the payroll of top criminals in Ghana and refused to, in his capacity as IGP, cause the arrest and prosecution of these criminals.



