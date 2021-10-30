Netherlands Embassy finally grants Suhuyini entry visa

Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini

The Netherlands Embassy has finally granted an entry visa to the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini.



The lawmaker made news some weeks ago when he revealed that the embassy had denied him a visa entry into the Netherlands with the excuse that he may not return to Ghana.



In a rejoinder he shared on Facebook at the time, Mr. Suyuhini indicated that “Netherlands ignored my beautiful family and deny me an entry visa on the basis that; there was insufficient evidence that I have significant social or economic ties to my country to prompt my return after my intended visit, could only have been deliberately taken to provoke me and also undermine Ghanaian state officials and diplomats."

This move by the embassy was criticised by many and weeks after, the MP has again taken to Facebook to inform all that he has finally been given the entry visa.



He said, "Last Wednesday, 27th October I got another call from the Embassy when I was back in Accra and together with a protocol officer we submitted my passport to the embassy. We were pleasantly received and assured that my passport will be returned before my other planned trip to the UK today Saturday 30th October, 2021."



The MP added that he received his passport with the visa on Friday, October 29, as promised.



