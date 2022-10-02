27
Netizens react to Agradaa's face without make-up

AGRADAA NO MAKEUP Nana Agradaa without makeup

Sun, 2 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Agradaa, a fetish priestess who is now an evangelist, has shared a new video of herself without makeup which has got a section of Ghanaians talking.

In a video circulated on social media, Agradaa was captured sending a warning to one Maame Ngege without her usual heavy makeup that generally gave her an impeccable look.

She somewhat had various shades of red and dark patches on her face, with her under eyes looking puffy as though she had cried.

It was a shock to numerous social media users when the young, moderately aged lady could look a decade older without her make-up.

In some social media reactions, the social media users brought up countless issues about her looks.

A user said, “Eiiiiiiiii where is the other face…[hterical laughs]...we don’t know this one” while another added that “She forgot to paint her face today... criminal.”

A third user expressed, “Eiii her face looks scary without makeup.”

Read more responses below:





ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
