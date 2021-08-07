Neutral truth to power: Sefa Kayi has always been an NPP mercenary - NDC man attacks

Kwame Sefa Kayi, Ace Journalist

Opposition National Democratic Congress NDC activist, Abdul Hameed has lashed out at ace journalist Kwame Sefa Kayi for being a mercenary following news of the latter’s appointment to the board of the National Petroleum Authority NPA.

Mr. Sefa Kayi has come under a barrage of insults mostly from elements of the NDC on social media who feel their boycott of his Kokrokoo Morning Show on Peace FM has been vindicated.



Mr. Sefa Kayi added some popularity to his name following his “Truth to Power” rants under the NDC.



According to Abdul Hameed, Sefa Kayi, who he described as a “mercenary behind the microphone”, used his show to attack NDC to make it unpopular because of the position he was simply eyeing favors from his NPP.

“In 2016 this man sent journalists across the country to count the number of E-blocks built by the Mahama government. He used his morning show to run down the NDC government declaring it a failure for building 123 out of the promised 200 E-blocks.



"Today, he doesn’t want to know how many factories have been built as promised in 1 district, 1 factory. He is not interested in the number of hospitals built as part of the promise to build 88 hospitals across the country. He is no longer interested in holding the Akufo-Addo government accountable on the number of dams built as part of 1 village, 1 dam. You know why? Because he didn’t do what he did under Mahama because he had Ghana at heart. These were mercenaries behind the microphone parading as neutrals.” Hameed wrote.



“He has been rewarded with an appointed on the board of the National Petroleum Authority. The question is, what is his expertise in the area of petroleum? Is there any wonder that he tried to use his show to humiliate Sammy Gyamfi? Doesn’t the decision of the NDC to boycott his show make sense now?” He added.