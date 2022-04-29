1
Menu
News

Neutrality Allowance: What 'animal' is that? - Kweku Baako asks

Video Archive
Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Seasoned Journalist, Kweku Baako has jumped to the defence of CLOGSAG over their demand for neutrality allowance.

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) is calling to be paid neutrality allowance as a compensation for them not directly participating in partisan politics or being allowed to pursue a political career.

Some Ghanaians have bashed CLOGSAG saying payment of such allowance is a waste of money; other critics also find it extremely ridiculous that the civil servants would made such a demand.

But Kweku Baako thinks otherwise as he argued that the living conditions of civil servants in the country is very poor, so believed they meant no harm by their request for the neutrality allowance.

To him, it is the use of the word "neutrality" that is "creating the problems, otherwise they may be justified in asking for something extra so to motivate and incentivize to work harder and to ensure that partisanship doesn't infiltrate their work".

Satirically asking "what animal is that (neutrality allowance)?", Mr. Baako was of a the view that the agitations of the civil servants should be appropriately addressed.

He made these comments on Peace FM's morning show ''Kokrokoo''.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I intend to dismiss your application - Judge to Ato Essien
Asante Kotoko ban defender Patrick Asmah for misconduct
I'm not dead - Mino Raiola rubbishes death reports
I'm not dead - Mino Raiola rubbishes death reports
Three Ghanaian footballers you never knew were twins
You're undisputed - Yul Edochie consoles wife with a new title
5 potential First Ladies for 2024
Akufo-Addo intervenes, causes NPP to suspend Yendi constituency elections
'I married not for myself but for the presidency' - Kwame Nkrumah
Respect cannot go past seasoned defenders - Kwakye Ofosu hits back at critics of Inaki, Nketiah, and co