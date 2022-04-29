Neutrality Allowance: You're setting very bad precedent - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah fires government

Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah

Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has jabbed CLOGSAG for demanding payment of neutrality allowance.

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) is calling to be paid neutrality allowance as a compensation for them not being allowed to engage in partisan politics or pursue a political career.



Although there's been justification for this demand by CLOGSAG as the neutrality allowance is explained to be an allowance aimed to improve the conditions of service of the civil workers, hence having nothing to do with they not participating in politics, some Ghanaians are however vehemently opposed to this allowance.



They describe it as a waste of money while other critics also find it extremely ridiculous that the civil servants would make such a demand.



Touching on the issue during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah wondered how CLOGSAG could even think of receiving such allowance.

He argued that should CLOGSAG's demand be granted by government, it will spark agitations in other public organizations and associations like the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) whose demands for better conditions of service remain hanging.



Dr. Otchere-Ankrah warned the payment of the neutrality allowance won't augur well for the country, cautioning "we are setting a bad precedent with that neutrality allowance that may boomerang on us".



"Who even gave them authority to engage in this negotiation?", he queried.